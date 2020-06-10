Contrasting Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Office Properties Income Trust (OTCMKTS:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Voltari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 2.19 $30.33 million $6.01 5.14 Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Voltari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 1.10% 0.42% 0.16% Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Voltari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Voltari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Voltari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.