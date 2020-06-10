Contrasting Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSDQ)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quad/Graphics and LSC Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $3.92 billion 0.06 -$156.30 million N/A N/A LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million ($1.17) -0.06

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than LSC Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quad/Graphics and LSC Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 1 0 0 2.00 LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than LSC Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSC Communications has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and LSC Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -3.81% 10.77% 1.18% LSC Communications -6.95% -320.00% -3.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of LSC Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats LSC Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides packaging and pre-media services; and provides outsourced print procurement and management services. It serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; online retailers; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

