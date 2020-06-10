Contrasting Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 6.74% 4.16% 2.89%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Phoenix Tree and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.38%. HealthStream has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than HealthStream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Tree and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.58 -$19.10 million N/A N/A HealthStream $254.11 million 2.94 $15.77 million $0.44 53.11

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

HealthStream beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

