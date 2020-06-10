Contrasting Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) and Savara (OTCMKTS:SVRA)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Savara has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspyr Therapeutics has a beta of -15.72, meaning that its stock price is 1,672% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Savara and Inspyr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 2 3 0 2.60 Inspyr Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Savara currently has a consensus target price of $6.15, indicating a potential upside of 132.08%. Given Savara’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inspyr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Inspyr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -53.48% -40.16% Inspyr Therapeutics N/A -20.31% -570.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Savara and Inspyr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara N/A N/A -$78.17 million $4.57 0.58 Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Savara beats Inspyr Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Inspyr Therapeutics Company Profile

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc. and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2016. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

