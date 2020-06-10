Contrasting Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -16.87% -12.81% -9.55% PPD N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Incyte and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 9 13 0 2.59 PPD 0 0 15 0 3.00

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $100.65, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. PPD has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Incyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Incyte and PPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.16 billion 9.37 $446.91 million $2.23 41.73 PPD $4.03 billion 2.27 $341.61 million $0.98 26.77

Incyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PPD. PPD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPD beats Incyte on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc., as well as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. for treating cancer. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

