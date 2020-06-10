Contrasting Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A 70.30% 1.21% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26%

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alberton Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.27 $98.08 million $1.64 7.65

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Alberton Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

