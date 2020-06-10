Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,016,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,036 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,593,000.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.63.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

