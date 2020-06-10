Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Arconic by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 172,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arconic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 185,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

