Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 653,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 60.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.