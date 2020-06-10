Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

In related news, Director David M. Guernsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 73.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned about 0.26% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

