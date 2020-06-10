Comparing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & Lattice Semiconductor (NYSE:LSCC)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Microelectronics and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.23%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Volatility and Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.79% 5.22% 2.92% Lattice Semiconductor 10.97% 20.60% 10.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.32 $272.65 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 9.30 $43.49 million $0.45 62.04

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats United Microelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

