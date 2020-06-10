Comparing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Konami (NYSE:KNMCY)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paycom Software and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $737.67 million 26.28 $180.58 million $2.86 115.74 Konami $2.36 billion 2.10 $307.76 million $2.24 16.39

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 25.17% 37.04% 9.18% Konami 12.30% 11.82% 8.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paycom Software and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 2 8 6 0 2.25 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $246.75, indicating a potential downside of 25.46%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Konami.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Konami on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

