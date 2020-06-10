Comparing Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) & Federated Hermes (NASDAQ:FHI)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Federated Hermes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 20.45% 28.57% 15.56% Hamilton Lane 22.19% 51.34% 24.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and Hamilton Lane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.01 $272.34 million $2.69 9.83 Hamilton Lane $274.05 million 12.56 $60.83 million $2.01 33.01

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Lane. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hamilton Lane 0 3 3 0 2.50

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.77%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Volatility and Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Federated Hermes on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

