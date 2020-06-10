Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($25.96) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.10 ($39.44).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €31.99 ($35.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.77. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($58.88).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

