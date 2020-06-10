Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE:CMA opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.