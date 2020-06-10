Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of COLM opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 68,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,240,165 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

