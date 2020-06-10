Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Hold at ABN Amro

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ABN Amro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of CCEP opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

