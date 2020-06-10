CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.47. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

