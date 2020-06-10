CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CML opened at GBX 268.18 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.97. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 372 ($4.73). The company has a market cap of $48.27 million and a PE ratio of 31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.89%.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

