Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NYSE:CEM opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

