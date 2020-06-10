Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oddo Securities cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 7,600 ($96.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,244 ($104.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,522.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,661.86. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

