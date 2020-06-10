Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oddo Securities cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 7,600 ($96.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,244 ($104.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,522.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,661.86. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

