Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Insider Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total transaction of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cigna stock opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 457.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

