China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) versus LCNB (OTCMKTS:LCNB) Head to Head Review

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A LCNB 22.24% 8.50% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LCNB $77.54 million 2.72 $18.91 million $1.46 11.14

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LCNB pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Minsheng Banking and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

LCNB beats China Minsheng Banking on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,144 business outlets, 1,347 community sub-branches, 157 small business sub-branches, and 3,410 self-service banks. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

