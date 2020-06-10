Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

CVX opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

