Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. B downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

CVX stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

