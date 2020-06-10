Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.37. The company had a trading volume of 75,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,123. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.20 and a 200-day moving average of $490.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

