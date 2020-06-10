Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $437,618.70 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

