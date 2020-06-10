Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,785 shares of company stock worth $14,322,937. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.