Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $82.83, approximately 41,218 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,143,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

