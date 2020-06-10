Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.52).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 163.40 ($2.08) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 233 ($2.97). The stock has a market cap of $287.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Nick Clarke purchased 36,757 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £49,989.52 ($63,624.18).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.