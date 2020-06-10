Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Purchases $14,950.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Tibor Keler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00.
Shares of CLDX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
