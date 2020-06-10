Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

NYSE CDR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 370,818 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

