CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

