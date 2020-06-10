Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.73.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $169.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

