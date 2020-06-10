Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Léon Marineau Sells 2,653 Shares

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$38,282.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$353,924.61.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. Cascades Inc has a twelve month low of C$8.82 and a twelve month high of C$15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

