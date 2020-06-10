Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $274.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,450 shares of company stock valued at $399,179. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

