Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,503 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of CM stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

