Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 99,458 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,458 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Insiders have bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

