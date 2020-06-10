Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 50,100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Generac worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.41 and a 52 week high of $123.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Bank of America cut their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

