Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,357 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

