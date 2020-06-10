Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,522 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,426,000 after acquiring an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

