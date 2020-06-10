Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,510,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,803 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $11,234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 95,620 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 265,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

