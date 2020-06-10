Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,821 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.