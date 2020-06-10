Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 280.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $107,863,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Gartner by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gartner by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after buying an additional 308,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 565,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 215,501 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average is $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

