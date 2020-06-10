Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,996,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after buying an additional 142,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $299,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $191.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

