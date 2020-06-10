Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.29 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.47% of Covanta worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Covanta by 79.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

