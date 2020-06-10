Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 86.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,910 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $388.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $398.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

