Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of News by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in News by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in News by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in News by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.