Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 186.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,812 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 584.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 277,921 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,528,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 80,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 468,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

