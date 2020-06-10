Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 27.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pinduoduo by 359.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 113,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,371,000 after buying an additional 1,490,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $366,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $73.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

